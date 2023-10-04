Munich Airport introduces first smart baggage trolleys equipped with tablets providing updated information

Munich Airport has introduced smart baggage trolleys equipped with tablets to enhance the pre-departure experience for passengers. Travellers can input their flight details manually or scan their boarding cards using the tablet, receiving real-time flight information and updates.

Additionally, passengers can select facilities like shops and restaurants and receive guidance through the terminal via an integrated map and directory. These smart baggage trolleys are available for free and can be rented in Terminal 2 after security and before duty-free.

This initiative is part of a six-month pilot project in collaboration with Danish developer company Intelligent Track Systems (ITS), which has attached interactive displays to existing baggage trolleys. The project aims to provide added value to passengers by bridging the digital and analogue worlds, offering navigation assistance and store offers, ultimately improving the airport experience.