Munich Airport hits post-pandemic milestone: 40 Million passengers in 2024

Munich Airport welcomed over 40 million passengers this year, nearing its 2019 peak of 48 million. 87% of pre-crisis levels are thus recovered.

Christine Valair from Vancouver was celebrated as the 40 millionth passenger, greeted with vouchers and a warm welcome from airport executives. She travelled on a Lufthansa Airbus A350 named “Munich”.

Private travel leads the way. With 98% recovery in leisure travel, about 75% of passengers are travelling for personal reasons. Business travel lags at 64% of pre-pandemic levels.

51% of passengers are international, with top origins including the U.S., Austria, Italy, and the U.K.