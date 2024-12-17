Munich Airport hits post-pandemic milestone: 40 Million passengers in 2024

André Orban
Munich Airport welcomed over 40 million passengers this year, nearing its 2019 peak of 48 million. 87% of pre-crisis levels are thus recovered.

Christine Valair from Vancouver was celebrated as the 40 millionth passenger, greeted with vouchers and a warm welcome from airport executives. She travelled on a Lufthansa Airbus A350 named “Munich”.

Private travel leads the way. With 98% recovery in leisure travel, about 75% of passengers are travelling for personal reasons. Business travel lags at 64% of pre-pandemic levels.

51% of passengers are international, with top origins including the U.S., Austria, Italy, and the U.K.

Arrival of the four millionth passenger at Munich Airport in 2024 © Munich Airport
From left to right: Oliver Dersch (SVP Aviation Munich Airport), Lufthansa Cabin Manager Sandra Hille, Finn Valair (5 years old), Lufthansa Flight Captain Rolf Christoph Schwarz, Christine Valair (40 millionth passenger at Munich Airport in 2024), her husband Jeff Valair and Jost Lammers (CEO Munich Airport)

