Munich Airport expands global connectivity with new summer routes

André Orban
Munich Airport’s 2025 summer schedule, effective from March 30 to October 26, will see 73 airlines operate over 214,000 flights to 216 destinations in 68 countries.

Key Highlights

  • New long-haul routes:

    • Cathay Pacific launches four weekly flights to Hong Kong (A350).

    • Discover Airlines opens a long-haul base, serving Orlando, Windhoek, and Calgary (A330).

    • Lufthansa bases all eight A380s in Munich, flying daily to Boston, JFK, LA, Washington, Delhi, and Denver (from April 30).

    • Vietnam Airlines increases Hanoi flights from two to three weekly (July).

    • EVA Air introduces a new three-class Boeing 787 cabin on Taipei flights (May 17).

    • Etihad Airways adds a second daily Abu Dhabi flight with modern Boeing jets.

    • SCAT Airlines starts three weekly flights to Shymkent, Kazakhstan (May).

  • European expansion:

    • easyJet adds twice-daily Rome flights, while ITA Airways launches twice-daily Milan-Linate service.

    • New routes to Foggia, Rimini, Mostar, Paris-Orly, and Copenhagen with various airlines.

    • Pegasus Airlines increases Istanbul-Sabiha Gökçen flights from 14 to 25 weekly.

    • Discover Airlines introduces Bodø, Keflavik, Marrakesh, and Funchal routes.

  • Business and leisure travellers benefit from:

    • Condor’s new daily Munich-Frankfurt flights for greater flexibility.

    • 120 weekly departures to top holiday destinations, including the Greek islands and the Canary Islands.

With its expanded network and increased frequencies, Munich Airport solidifies its position as a key European aviation hub.

