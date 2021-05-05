Munich Airport becomes Gateway for the Baltics with new Munich-Tallinn service by airBaltic

Since the beginning of May, AirBaltic connects the Estonian capital Tallinn with Munich. The airline now offers flights from Munich to all three Baltic capitals (Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn).

Following the recent move from Terminal 1 to the awarded Terminal 2, AirBaltic offers passengers quick connections via Munich to many destinations within the global Lufthansa/Star Alliance network.

Currently, AirBaltic offers 24 weekly frequencies for convenient travel solutions between Munich and the Baltic States.

A state-of-the-art Airbus A 220-300 aircraft is operating the flights to the Bavarian capital.

“We are delighted that AirBaltic is not only building (air) bridges between the Bavarian capital and the three capitals of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, but also bringing the Baltic citizens closer to the world with a five-star transfer experience at Munich’s Terminal 2. With this step, AirBaltic underlines its claim to be the airline of the Baltics”, states Ulrich Theis, Director Traffic Development Munich Airport.

Munich – May 5, 2021