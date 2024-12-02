Munich Airport and Lufthansa pioneer automation in passenger and baggage handling

Munich Airport and Lufthansa Group are testing a remote-controlled passenger bridge in Terminal 2 to improve efficiency, with plans for future AI-supported automation. Additionally, a new unloading aid for baggage handling reduces employee physical strain and optimises operations.

These innovations reflect their shared commitment to enhancing sustainability and passenger experience.

“We are very pleased to advance innovative projects like this together with the Lufthansa Group and the Terminal 2 company. The close and collaborative partnership allows us to develop forward-thinking solutions and sustainably strengthen Munich Airport,” says Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport.

“It is a significant step to take a leading role at our Munich hub. Our goal is to offer our guests a premium travel experience – automation and the focus on future technologies are key pieces of the puzzle on our way there,” adds Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines.