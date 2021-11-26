Munich Airport and Lufthansa partially reopen satellite building

Twenty months after its pandemic-related closure, the satellite building of Munich Airport’s Terminal 2 will be partially reopened on Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Munich Airport and Lufthansa, which jointly operate Terminal 2 and its satellite building, will again use the south area of the non-Schengen level for the handling of flights to the United States. In taking this step, the airport and the airline will gain five additional aircraft parking positions right by the building, capacity for the special controls intended for US flights and five additional boarding gates.

Munich Airport and Lufthansa are thus increasing their capacity for the smooth handling of rising traffic headed for the US. Since the restrictions put in place due to coronavirus were lifted more than two weeks ago, passengers who are fully vaccinated and who can provide a negative test are again permitted to fly to the United States. At the same time, demand at Lufthansa for flights to the US from Munich increased by almost 30%. Bookings for Chicago and Newark are already above the 2019 level; other highly popular destinations are Los Angeles, Boston and New York.

Meanwhile, passengers from Munich have a wide range of flights to the US to choose from: From the middle of December, airlines will be serving eleven US destinations with approximately 90 connections per week. Lufthansa flies to ten of these destinations. Including destinations in Canada, airlines at Munich Airport will be serving 14 North American destinations in total this winter, the same number as before the coronavirus crisis.

To ensure that passengers whose flights to the US depart in the satellite building can easily get to their gates, the underground passenger transport system that connects Terminal 2 and the satellite will also resume operations.