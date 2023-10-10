Munich Airport and Dabico collaborate on innovative autonomous passenger boarding bridges

By
André Orban
-
0
41

Munich Airport, in partnership with Dabico Airport Solutions Germany GmbH, has announced a groundbreaking initiative at inter airport Europe 2023. The collaboration aims to develop fully automated passenger boarding bridges, with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency.

Through a letter of intent (LOI), both parties will identify the prerequisites for autonomous operation and work together to create a pilot system for Munich Airport.

This project aligns with Munich Airport’s broader digitisation strategy, which encompasses passenger-friendly processes and cutting-edge technologies, such as biometric checks, smart trolleys, chatbots, and robotic services.

