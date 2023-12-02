Heavy snowfall at Munich Airport; closed until noon with further disruptions expected

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0
02 December 2023, Bavaria, Munich: A cyclist rides through the snow-covered city center. Snow and ice have caused chaos on the roads and on the railroads in southern Bavaria. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa

Heavy snowfall has forced Munich Airport, the second-busiest hub in Germany, to cancel all flights until noon. The entire region of southern Bavaria has been submerged by snow, with public transport also suspended.

Lufthansa, biggest operator of the airport, warns passenger not to come to the airport and to check flight status online. This afternoon, the airport – and airlines – expects further  disruptions.

The following tweet on social media platform X, yesterday evening, indicate the severity of the situation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.