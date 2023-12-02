Heavy snowfall at Munich Airport; closed until noon with further disruptions expected

Heavy snowfall has forced Munich Airport, the second-busiest hub in Germany, to cancel all flights until noon. The entire region of southern Bavaria has been submerged by snow, with public transport also suspended.

Lufthansa, biggest operator of the airport, warns passenger not to come to the airport and to check flight status online. This afternoon, the airport – and airlines – expects further disruptions.

The following tweet on social media platform X, yesterday evening, indicate the severity of the situation.

So far holidays are great! Stuck in Munich airport due to snow. Probably 2 more days at the airport:) No way in and out. pic.twitter.com/awRUtOzkvn — kuba s?dzi?ski (@ksedzinski) December 2, 2023