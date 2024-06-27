Fly high with Munich Airport’s new loyalty programme

Munich Airport, Lufthansa, and Miles & More are teaming up to offer travellers an unbeatable shopping experience. This one-of-a-kind partnership brings together an airport, an airline, and a loyalty programme to make your time at Munich Airport even more rewarding. Now, you can earn and redeem miles at many airport stores.

Starting July 1, and just in time for the 21st birthday of Terminal 2, passengers can enjoy 21x miles for two months after activating the programme. And that’s just the beginning—there are more exciting mile promotions planned for the future!

Dr Jan-Henrik Andersson, Chief Commercial Officer of Munich Airport, is excited about the new perks for travellers: “We’re putting our customers first and offering them real added value,” says Andersson. “This unique collaboration between our three brands represents a fresh, customer-focused approach.”

Heiko Reitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Lufthansa Airlines, sees this as a continuation of a long-standing partnership: “Celebrating 21 years of Terminal 2 means 21 years of working closely with Munich Airport. Introducing the Miles & More programme here is a great way to enhance our guests’ experience.”

Johann-Philipp Bruns, Managing Director of Miles & More GmbH, is thrilled to be part of this initiative: “We’re excited to bring our loyalty programme to Munich Airport and make travel even more enjoyable for our passengers. With over 30 years in the loyalty business and 25 years in retail, we understand what travellers want and are ready to meet those needs.”

Get ready to shop, earn miles, and enjoy your time at Munich Airport like never before!