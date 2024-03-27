Flight schedule at Munich Airport continues to grow in Summer

Munich Airport is set to launch its summer flight schedule from March 31 to October 26, 2024, with over 3,300 weekly departures, a twelve percent increase from the previous year.

The schedule includes flights to 160 destinations worldwide, with over 100 destinations in Europe and the Mediterranean, and 47 intercontinental destinations including Asia, North and Central America, and Africa.

Notable additions include Lufthansa’s new routes to Seattle and Johannesburg, Delta’s service to New York, and Vietnam Airlines’ debut flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Lufthansa will also offer daily flights to Beijing and Osaka, while Emirates will provide two daily A380 departures to Dubai.

Additionally, Discover, a Lufthansa subsidiary, will operate flights to 23 vacation destinations, while Norwegian, Air Montenegro, SkyAlps, and Universal Air will introduce various new services from Munich Airport.