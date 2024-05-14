DTAC consortium showcases AI and robotics revolutionising air cargo handling at Munich Airport

The “Digital Testbed Air Cargo” (DTAC) project, spearheaded by the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics IML, made waves at Munich Airport with a groundbreaking demonstration of AI and autonomous robots poised to transform air cargo handling. In collaboration with industry partners, including Munich Airport and Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences, the DTAC consortium unveiled innovative solutions set to optimise efficiency and performance throughout the air freight transport chain.

Robotic innovations stole the spotlight, with autonomous “robot dogs” patrolling warehouses, dynamic transport robots manoeuvring pallets, and agile “segway robots” facilitating parcel placement onto conveyor belts. These advancements, which may sound like science fiction, represent tangible progress towards streamlining labour-intensive and repetitive tasks in cargo handling.

Christian Bernreiter, Bavarian State Minister for Housing, Construction, and Transport, hailed the demonstration as a testament to the industry’s readiness to embrace technological advancements. Dr Jan-Henrik Andersson, Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Security Officer of Munich Airport, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the role of digitalisation and robotics in enhancing efficiency and job attractiveness in cargo handling.

Funded by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport, the DTAC project aims to optimise the air freight transport chain through enhanced networking and digitalisation of processes. The successful demonstration showcased the potential for autonomous and automated devices to revolutionise cargo handling, paving the way for increased efficiency and performance.

While some process steps were controlled manually during the demonstration, researchers anticipate a rapid increase in automation levels in air cargo handling. Prof. Michael Henke, Executive Director of Fraunhofer IML, highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in coordinating and controlling autonomous systems, envisioning a future where fully autonomous systems propel the air cargo industry into a new era of efficiency and innovation.