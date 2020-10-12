Coronavirus pandemic has huge impact on Munich Airport: Passenger volume only around 30 percent of the previous year’s figure after nine months

61 percent fewer take-offs and landings in the first three quarters

Effects are lesser in cargo than in passenger transport

Munich Airport expects twelve million passengers in 2020

Despite a slight recovery in the third quarter, Munich Airport’s nine-month traffic figures are down significantly year on year due to the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. From January to September, the passenger volume in Munich fell by around 27 million to a little more than ten million, nearly 73 percent lower than the previous year’s figure. In the same period, the number of take-offs and landings dropped by nearly 200,000: there have been around 123,000 aircraft movements in the year to date – a fall of 61 percent. The volume of air cargo carried was around 116,000 metric tons and has therefore roughly halved compared with the previous year’s figure.

A look at passenger numbers over the last six months makes it clear that the travel restrictions have had a drastic effect on traffic development at Munich Airport: In April and May, when air traffic in Munich virtually came to a standstill, the airport counted a total of only 60,000 passengers – less than one percent of the previous year’s volume. Traffic picked up significantly in the months after the travel restrictions within the European Union were gradually lifted, reaching nearly 20 percent of the previous year’s level during the Bavarian summer vacation. In August 2020, around 880,000 passengers used the Bavarian air transportation hub. However, this upward trend was stopped again in September as more and more risk areas were designated, with the accompanying restrictions. Consequently, the number of passengers fell to 730,000 in September, only 16 percent of the previous year’s figure.

According to experts, an imminent turnaround is not expected in the coming months. On the basis of the data available to date, the number of passengers for the year 2020 as a whole is likely to be only around twelve million. Against the backdrop of the never more acute situation in the travel sector, Jost Lammers, CEO of Flughafen München GmbH, sees an urgent need for political action: “Internationally differing conditions in quarantine and entry regulations are resulting in ever less mobility. The entire aviation industry therefore urgently needs a uniform and transparent set of international regulations for safe travel. Confidence in air travel must be strengthened again.”

Munich Airport responded back in spring with targeted countermeasures in response to the substantial losses in all business segments. In addition, “Restart” is a comprehensive program of adjustments and changes designed to keep the airport on a stable course and ensure that Munich Airport remains a 5-star-airport for the coming years.

October 9, 2020