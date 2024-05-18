Climate protesters disrupt Munich Airport, causing 60 flight cancellations

On Saturday, climate activists from the group Last Generation breached security at Munich Airport, glueing themselves to taxiways leading to runways. This protest led to the cancellation of around 60 flights and the diversion of 14 inbound flights. Six protesters were arrested, and the disruption lasted a few hours.

The activists aimed to protest against the environmental impact of flying, accusing the German government of minimising the issue. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser condemned the protests, emphasising that such actions harm climate protection efforts and called for stronger airport security. Transport Minister Volker Wissing indicated plans to tighten laws against such disruptions, and the German Airports Association criticised the protest for affecting numerous passengers’ travel plans.

This incident follows similar protests by Last Generation at Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports, as the group continues its campaign against environmental neglect by engaging in civil disobedience.