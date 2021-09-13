Beer tapping: Munich Airport brewery invites to the Airbräu Oktoberfest

Not an Oktoberfest, but at least an “Airbräu Wiesn” awaits guests at Munich Airport from September 18 to October 3.

The ceremonial tapping starts on September 18 at 11:30 with a short oecumenical blessing of the specially brewed festival beer “Gaudium”.

Visitors to the Airbräu Wiesn’ can choose between different menus. On request, guests can tap their beer from their own wooden barrel at the table. On weekends, live bands provide the right atmosphere.

The current contact restrictions and hygiene guidelines apply to visits to the Airbräu Wiesn‘ event.

Munich – September 13, 2021