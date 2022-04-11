Audio Walk makes the wait before takeoff shorter for families departing from Munich Airport

Munich Airport is now offering a varied audio walk through Terminal 2 to help families with children shorten their waiting time at the airport. The audio walk through the Schengen area offers interesting insights into the airport world and at the same time provides entertaining information about the working environment at the airport, the issues of sustainability, and the operational processes on the apron and in the terminal.

The 20-minute audiobook is available for free download in German and English. Passengers will find the required QR code on digital monitors and advertising displays in the terminal. When the code is scanned with a cell phone, the audio walk starts. Registration is not required – but it is recommended to log in to the free airport wi-fi. The listener then receives brief instructions and is navigated to the starting point of the tour in the Plaza area of Terminal 2.

“At times, our passengers arrive at the airport several hours before departure. We are pleased to be able to offer families with children, in particular, an inspiring entertainment option with this new service,” comments Thomas Kube, Vice President of Route & Passenger Development at Munich Airport. A shopping voucher awaits participants at the end of the audiobook.