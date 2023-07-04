Air traffic at Moscow Vnukovo disrupted for several hours by drone attack

A drone attack likely launched by Ukraine has disrupted flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport (VKO), according to the Russian defence ministry. Five drones were reportedly used in the attack, which also targeted locations in the surrounding region.

The Russian defence ministry stated that all the drones were shot down without causing casualties or damage. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Flight restrictions at Vnukovo airport have been lifted, but flights from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt were affected.

This is not the first drone attack on Moscow, with a similar incident occurring in May. The recent attack follows Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russia, which has faced challenges in gaining momentum.