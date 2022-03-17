Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport temporarily closes passenger Terminal D

The transfer of airline flights from Terminal D will be carried out according to the schedule to Terminal B and Terminal C, respectively. Airlines and commercial partners are informed in advance of upcoming changes.

International flights of Belavia, Aircompany Armenia, Vietnam Airlines, Corendon Airlines, Korean Air, MIAT Mongolian Airlines, Aeroflot (flights to the EAEU), Cham Wings Airlines, Air India, Air Serbia for arrival and departure from Terminal D will be transferred to Terminal C.

Domestic flights of Aeroflot, Rossiya Airlines, Pobeda, Yamal, Ikar, Nordwind Airlines, Severstal airlines will be served at Terminal B.

The movement of unmanned trains of the inter-terminal passage will continue around the clock without changes. The average travel time between Sheremetyevo 1 and Sheremetyevo 2 stations is 3-4 minutes.

Multi-level parking and traffic on the forecourt of Terminal D will be temporarily closed.

All related infrastructure for special categories of passengers (disabled passengers, passengers with children) is available in Terminals B and C. Specialized rooms for mother and child, the Mercury and Orion superior rooms for disabled passengers are open around the clock.

Terminals B and C have 5 modern comfortable business lounges.

Russian Aviation adds that Sheremetyevo also suspended the use of the third runway as part of anti-crisis measures due to reduced traffic.