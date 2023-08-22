All three Moscow main airports closed because of Ukrainian drone strikes

Moscow’s three main airports, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo, temporarily halted flights early on Tuesday, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

While no official reason was given for the flight suspension, Russia mentioned Ukrainian drone attacks in Moscow and nearby areas during the preceding night.

Moscow’s mayor confirmed that Russian anti-aircraft fire successfully downed two drones near the city, with unverified videos on social media depicting these incidents. Limited damage was caused, and no information is available regarding casualties.

The Russian defence ministry also stated that two Ukrainian drones were shot down near the Russian-Ukrainian border.