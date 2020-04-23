Moscow Domodedovo opens a COVID-19 testing site at the airport’s medical care facility

Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport has set up a coronavirus testing service. The test site is located at the airport’s medical care facility.

The airport medical staff wears personal protective equipment while conducting the tests, the test takes about 15 minutes and the results will be forwarded via an e-mail.

Passengers are requested to provide a valid identity document prior taking the test.

The medical care room is cleaned thoroughly after every patient.

Note that you cannot get tested if you have symptoms of respiratory disease.