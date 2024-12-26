Moscow’s four airports temporarily closed over security concerns

Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia briefly closed Moscow’s four major airports—Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky—along with Kaluga Airport, 100 miles southwest of Moscow, citing unspecified security concerns. All airports reopened later the same day.

The closures occurred amid rising tensions as Ukrainian air raids and missile attacks targeted Russian regions, including Kursk, where multiple missiles were intercepted. The situation follows Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to extend the war into Russian territory nearly two years after the full-scale conflict began.

Speculation about Russian air defences intensified after an Azerbaijan Airlines crash that killed 38 people. Reports suggest a Russian anti-missile battery may have mistakenly downed the plane amid drone attacks in Chechnya.

This incident follows a recent Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and a Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving many without heat or power during Christmas.