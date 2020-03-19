Moscow Domodedovo served about 4 million passengers in the first two months of 2020 (+15%)

Moscow Domodedovo Airport welcomed almost 4 million passengers in the first two months of 2020, a 15% year-to-year rise.

Domestic passenger traffic at Domodedovo amounted to 2.44 million in January-February, a 14% year-to-year increase. Kaliningrad, Mineralnye Vody, Sochi, Saint Petersburg, Belgorod were the most popular destinations. In the first two months of 2020, passenger traffic on the mentioned routes reached 597 thousand people, a 30 % year-over-year rise.

International traffic rose 15% to 1.52 million compared to the same period last year. Antalya, Minsk, Doha, Istanbul and Verona were key growth drivers. In the first two months of 2020, the airport served 307 thousand passengers on these routes, a 45% year-over-year rise.

In February, passenger traffic at Moscow Domodedovo amounted to 1.9 million travellers, a 16% year-to-year increase.

Domodedovo served 1.2 million domestic passengers in February, a 16% year-to-year increase. Kaliningrad, Sochi, Mineralnye Vody, Saint Petersburg, Blagoveshchensk were key growth drivers. Passenger traffic on the mentioned routes reached 306 thousand people, a 30 % year-over-year rise.

International traffic rose 16% to 690 thousand compared to the same period last year. Antalya, Minsk, Dubai, Doha, and Yerevan were the most popular destinations. In February, Domodedovo served 187 thousand travellers on these routes, a 31% year-over-year rise.