Domestic passenger traffic grew to over 1.8 million, a 15.6% year-over-year increase. Simferopol, Sochi, Anapa, Saint Petersburg, and Krasnodar were key growth drivers. The airport served 806.000 travellers on these routes, a 39.7% percent year-over-year rise.

238.000 international passengers went through the gates at Moscow Domodedovo Airport in September. Turkey was the most popular destination, as demand continues to grow for holiday destinations. 151.200 passengers flew from Moscow Domodedovo to Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum, and Alanya, a 1.7% year-on-year rise.