Moscow Domodedovo Airport served 4.7 million passengers in June-August 2020

Holiday-related traffic grew 7% year-on-year up to 1.8 million passengers, with Simferopol, Sochi, Saint Petersburg, Anapa and Kaliningrad being the most popular destinations.

Sochi, Kaliningrad, Gelendzhik, Makhachkala and Rostov-on-Don were key growth drivers among domestic destinations. Passenger traffic on the mentioned routes reached 968 thousand people, a 46 percent year-over-year rise.

International air traffic is still being impacted by COVID-19. Just 220 thousand international passengers went through the gates at Moscow Domodedovo Airport in the summer season.