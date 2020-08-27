Moscow Domodedovo Airport served 1.7 million passengers in July, an increase of 137% over June

Moscow Domodedovo Airport welcomed 1.7 million passengers in July 2020, a 137% month-on-month rise.

Simferopol, Sochi, Saint Petersburg, Anapa and Kaliningrad were the most popular destinations. The airport served 716 thousand travellers on these routes, a 21% year-over-year increase.

In July, the airlines added flights to domestic destinations from Domodedovo. S7 Airlines launched flights to Makhachkala, Red Wings started flying to Grozny five times a week. Ural Airlines flies to Vladikavkaz and Gorno-Altaysk seven and four times a week respectively.