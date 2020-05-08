Moscow Domodedovo Airport launches an online exhibition to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory Day

To mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, Moscow Domodedovo has opened an online exhibit, called “The Mirror of War”. The initiative is devoted to the airport’s former employees, who fought in WW2.

“We need to remember our employees, who have inscribed their names in our national history. Visitors can look at the pictures of veterans, read about their war experiences and careers. We remember our heroes, honour their valour, and share their stories with passengers and airport guests”, said Daria Korshunova, Director of Public Relations at Moscow Domodedovo Airport.

The exhibition presents different stories about our outstanding employees. Learn more at en.dme-aero.com.