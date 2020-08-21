Moscow Domodedovo Airport introduces express COVID-19 testing

Moscow Domodedovo Airport in partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDFI) has launched express COVID-19 testing. The testing is available at the airport’s medical care facility.

The results in both English and Russian will be forwarded via an e-mail within 60 minutes. The test costs 2750 RUB.

Passengers can also get a viral or an antibody test for COVID-19 at the airport.

The airport medical staff wears personal protective equipment while conducting tests. The medical care room is cleaned thoroughly after every patient.

