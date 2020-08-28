Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport launches online registration platform for COVID-19 testing

Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, Russia has launched a new service on its official website, allowing passengers to apply online for COVID-19 tests at the airport’s medical care facility. You can also use QR codes, located on information stands, to get the service.

The solution saves passengers valuable time, making the procedure smooth and paperless.

After you submit your application, you will receive an identification number. Take this number and your ID-card to take a coronavirus test at the airport medical care facility. People cannot get tested if they have symptoms of respiratory disease.

The procedure takes approximately 15 minutes. The results will be forwarded via e-mail within 1-2 working days.

Passengers can also get a viral or an antibody test for COVID-19 at the airport. Recently, Moscow Domodedovo has launched express COVID-19 testing.