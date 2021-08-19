In July, Moscow Domodedovo airport served 2.7 million passengers

Moscow Domodedovo Airport summed up the results of its operational activities in July 2021. The passenger traffic of the air hub amounted to 2.7 million people. The largest increase in traffic was fixed to Sochi, Simferopol, Kaliningrad, Anapa and Gelendzhik – a 76% year-to-year increase compared to 2019.

On domestic flights, the airport served almost 2.2 million people – it is 29% more than in the same period 2019.

The most popular destinations inside Russia are Simferopol, Sochi, Anapa, Saint Petersburg and Kaliningrad. The passenger traffic on these destinations amounted to 891,000 people, that is 1.5 times higher than in 2019.

On international flights, in July Domodedovo airport served 523,000 passengers.

The partner airlines of the air hub increased the frequency of flights and opened flights to new cities in the middle of summer. NordStar launched two weekly flights to Zakynthos. SriLankan Airlines resumed a unique destination for Domodedovo passengers – Colombo. S7 Airlines started to fly to Burgas. Ural Airlines launched a charter program to Croatia. Aegean Airlines increased the number of flights to Greece.