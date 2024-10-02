[Video] Miyazaki Airport runway closed after dud shell explosion on taxiway

Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan was forced to close its runway on Wednesday morning after a dud shell exploded on the taxiway, causing no injuries but creating a 7-metre-wide, 1-metre-deep hole. The explosion, captured on video just minutes after an aircraft passed nearby, prompted the suspension of all flights.

The airport, formerly a World War II airbase, has a history of unexploded U.S. bombs being discovered. Officials confirmed the explosion was caused by a U.S.-made bomb, and flights are expected to resume once each airline decides when operations can safely continue.

Passengers faced cancellations and delays, leading to extended stays. Authorities are investigating the site with assistance from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s explosive ordnance disposal unit. The incident adds to previous discoveries of unexploded ordnance at the airport, with similar findings in 2011 and 2021.