United Kingdom requests airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and suspends Belavia’s operating permit

Following the forced diversion of a Ryanair aircraft to Minsk, Belarus yesterday, the United Kingdom has instructed its Civil Aviation Authority to request airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace “in order to keep its passengers safe“, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps announced on Twitter.

The United Kingdom has also suspended the operating licence of Belarusian airline Belavia, meaning that the airline can’t operate between London Gatwick and Minsk.

Following the forced diversion of a @Ryanair aircraft to Minsk yesterday, I’ve instructed @UK_CAA to request airlines avoid Belarusian airspace in order to keep passengers safe. I have also suspended Belavia’s operating permit. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) May 24, 2021

Europe strongly condemned the hijacking for political reasons, hence more sanctions against Belarus will most likely follow.