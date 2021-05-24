United Kingdom requests airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and suspends Belavia’s operating permit

Bart Noëth
Following the forced diversion of a Ryanair aircraft to Minsk, Belarus yesterday, the United Kingdom has instructed its Civil Aviation Authority to request airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace “in order to keep its passengers safe“, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps announced on Twitter. 

The United Kingdom has also suspended the operating licence of Belarusian airline Belavia, meaning that the airline can’t operate between London Gatwick and Minsk.

Europe strongly condemned the hijacking for political reasons, hence more sanctions against Belarus will most likely follow.

