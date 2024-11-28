Milan Malpensa’s North Rail Access: 15 years of EU-backed progress in sustainable connectivity

The “MXP North Rail Access” project celebrated 15 years of collaboration to enhance Milan Malpensa Airport’s rail connectivity.

Co-funded by the EU with €90 million under TEN-T and CEF programmes, the initiative integrates Malpensa into the Rhine-Alpine Corridor, boosting intermodal transport. Key milestones include the 2016 Terminal 1-2 rail link and the ongoing extension to Gallarate and the Simplon line.

Expected outcomes include reduced CO2 emissions, a rise in rail usage from 12% to 25% by 2035, and stronger regional and cross-border connections. The project underscores sustainability and innovation, aligning with EU decarbonisation goals.