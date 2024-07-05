Milan Malpensa will be renamed in Silvio Berlusconi airport

Italian Transport Minister Matteo Salvini announced today that Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) will be renamed in honor of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister and business magnate, according to a Reuters report.

Berlusconi, born in Milan—the nation’s financial center—became a prominent and controversial figure in modern Italian politics, known for his scandal-ridden tenure as prime minister.

During a meeting in southern Italy, Salvini, the leader of the rightist League party and a long-time Berlusconi ally, revealed that the Lombardy region, which encompasses Milan, received approval from the Italian civil aviation authority to rename MXP in Berlusconi’s honor.

The Italian media tycoon led four governments as the prime minister of Italy from 1994 to 2011, heading the center-right Forza Italia party before his death last year at the age of 86.

Milan Malpensa Airport is the largest international airport in northern Italy, serving Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, and the Swiss canton of Ticino.