The Lombardy Region signs an agreement with SEA Milan Airports for tourism promotion in Malpensa and Linate airports

Promote the Lombardy destination globally, enhancing its excellence and reputation. This is the meaning of the agreement signed between the Lombardy Region and the SEA Group, the company that manages the Milan Malpensa and Milan Linate airports. A collaboration of perspective, to strengthen the regional tourist attractiveness, after months of difficulties due to the pandemic.

“Lombardy has always been an international tourist destination – says Lara Magoni, Regional Councilor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion -. The agreement with the SEA Group, which can count on a wide range of destinations reachable from the Malpensa and Linate airports, was also born to rediscover our destination on intercontinental and European routes, enhancing markets that have always been particularly favourable. North America, Arabian countries, visitors from the Far East and continental Europe choose our destinations by appreciating their food and wine, culture, mountains and lakes. Without forgetting the high attractive value of design and luxury shopping, with Milan the undisputed capital of fashion“.

“Over 60% of the presences in Lombardy are made up of foreign tourists, this is our natural vocation. For us, local tourism is European, not just Italian: the collaboration with airlines and airports is strategic for the promotion of the destination and therefore I have already started innovative agreements with various operators in the sector. Today we have all the means to quickly return to being one of the most sought-after tourist destinations and understood as this one, they go precisely in this direction,” concludes Lara Magoni.

“We welcome the collaboration with the Lombardy Region – declares Andrea Tucci, VP Aviation Business Development SEA – and, in particular, with the Regional Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion Department, which allows us to actively involve air carriers for the promotion of the Lombardy destination on our main international incoming markets.”

The agreement includes the following objectives:

strengthen knowledge and promote the reputation of the tourism brand in Lombardy at an international level;

share information on flows and air traffic for monitoring international mobility;

activate a communication synergy for the competitive repositioning of the Lombardy destination and the recovery of international tourist flows;

enhance digital tools in tourism promotion policies;

ensure collaboration for educational, press trips and other initiatives of common interest.