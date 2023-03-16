Milan Bergamo welcomes second direct connection to UAE

Milano Bergamo Airport has welcomed its second direct service to United Arab Emirates just three months after the Italian airport was initially connected to the Middle Eastern country. Welcoming its latest new airline, the Lombardy gateway celebrated the commencement of flydubai’s five times weekly link to Dubai on 10 March. Utilising its fleets of 737 MAX 8s, configured with both business class and economy, the airline will contribute an extra 34,800 seats to Milan Bergamo’s market this summer.

Already set to increase to a daily flight from 18 April, flydubai’s services, which will operate in codeshare with Emirates, will provide Milan Bergamo’s passengers with more connections to several new Asian, African, American, and Australian destinations via Dubai’s international hub, including significant one-stop destinations such as Sydney, Phuket and Taipei.

Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO says: “We’re ecstatic to welcome flydubai to our airport and to be part of the carrier’s ever-expanding European network. We’ve been working hard to ensure the recognition of the potential of Milan Bergamo and our catchment area, and we will keep on working hard to fill in further white spots on our route map. I have absolutely no doubt that this new service to our second UAE destination, offering Dubai and a huge selection of long-haul connections, will prove extremely popular.”

During the official conference, Emilio Bellingardi, Managing Director, SACBO, pointed out: “We hope flydubai passengers, as well as those of all other partner airlines, will keep enjoying the services our airport has to offer that have made Milan Bergamo Airport the ‘Best European Airport’ in the five to 15 million passenger category in 2022.”

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai, comments: “We are pleased to see our network in Italy grow to four points since our first entry to the market in 2018 with the start of flights to Catania. There is a large demand for travel from Dubai and the region and our flights to Milan-Bergamo, as well as the other points in Italy, will give passengers the opportunity to enjoy convenient direct operations to some of Italy’s most attractive regions. We look forward to welcoming passengers from Italy onboard to Dubai and beyond onto the growing flydubai network.”