New routes for Milan Bergamo, which will welcome the World Routes forum  

As passenger traffic continues to revive, Milan Bergamo Airport welcomed almost one million passengers last month, a healthy 70% recovery of August 2019 passenger figures and a hugely positive sign in the airport’s resurgence. As part of the Lombardy gateway’s strategy to further develop its route network, yesterday saw Milan Bergamo launch two further routes with one of its latest airline partners, easyJet.

Joining the airport in May with its inaugural link to Olbia, easyJet’s commitment to Milan Bergamo has already tripled as the ultra-low-cost carrier now offers links to Amsterdam Schiphol and Charles de Gaulle. Facing no direct competition on either connection (the airport is linked to Eindhoven and Paris Beauvais by Ryanair), easyJet has initially launched a three times weekly service to the Netherlands’ capital city – increasing to four times weekly mid-October– and will serve France’s capital four times weekly.

Commenting on easyJet’s commitment to the airport, Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO says: “It’s always a triumph to welcome a new airline to our airport and to see the carrier’s swift growth adds to the achievement. By late October we will also welcome easyJet’s connection to London Gatwick, meaning our latest partner will offer no less than 76,000 two-way seats this coming winter – a considerable boost to our network.”

The airport is set to welcome further new links with a number of partner airlines during the winter season.

World Routes comes to Milan

With just over a month until the 26th World Route Development Forum takes place in Italy for the first time in 20 years, Milan Bergamo Airport is ensuring the Lombardy gateway is ready to help support the recovery of global connectivity. As over 185 airlines are expected to engage with airports and destinations, World Routes will showcase the growth and economic strengths of Milan and the surrounding Lombardy region.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to help unite decision-makers throughout the aviation community to define recovery strategies during vital in-person meetings once again. Milan is the perfect destination and, alongside our partners, we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to an event which will be paramount to the revival and growth of air services,” explains Cattaneo.

With its ongoing development plan, Milan Bergamo continues to improve its facilities as next month sees the completion of the new West extension which includes the enlargement of the Schengen arrivals and departure areas, additional baggage carousels for all destinations, six new boarding gates and added retail offerings.

“Witnessing the success of the already unveiled phases of our infrastructure development masterplan, our investment in the future is proving effective. The latest enhancement of our ‘HelloSky’ premium lounge has proven a tremendous boost to the ancillary services at Milan Bergamo seeing passengers from all varieties of airlines and destinations – a diverse mix of travellers proving the popularity of the lounge.” Cattaneo continues: “Adding this to our security fast-track, landside business lounge equipped with check-in, and the introduction of our ‘fast track plus’ allowing passengers to have access to private check-in and fast-track through security, Milan Bergamo is in a prime position to provide essential services to all our customers.”