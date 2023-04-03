Milan Bergamo’s summer fuelled by new routes and new airlines

As the summer season gets underway, Milan Bergamo Airport is delivering healthy passenger growth rates. Year-to-date figures for the period between January and March 2023 show 51.77% growth when compared to last year, and 19.64% growth when compared to 2019. Sustaining this period of development, the Lombardy gateway will see a plethora of new routes during Summer 23, connecting the airport to 142 destinations, supported by its 21 airline partners. Kicking off the summer, Milan Bergamo launched nine new routes in the very first week, significantly expanding the airport’s international connections to Albania, Ireland, and Romania.

Continuously supporting the advancement of the Italian airport, Ryanair has confirmed further growth at Milan Bergamo adding six new services to Belfast, Brno, Cluj, Iasi, Lublin and Rijeka. With the addition of the resumption of links to Düsseldorf Weeze and Zakynthos and the continuation of its winter services to Baden Baden and Lodz, the Irish carrier will offer more than 24,000 flights to 109 destinations during Milan Bergamo’s summer schedule.

Having just joined the gateway last November, new Italian airline Aeroitalia will expand its network from Milan Bergamo during the coming months, with a particular focus on leisure routes. The carrier will add services to: Albania (Tirana); Greece (Heraklion, Karpathos, Mykonos, Zakynthos); and Italy (Catania, Lampedusa, Palermo). These flights will see the add to an intensive programme of charter operations throughout the peak holiday months on behalf of a series of tour operators.

The Summer 23 route network boost will continue as Norwegian joins the airport’s carrier roll-call next month. Introducing a new destination, the low-cost carrier will commence a twice-weekly service to Bergen from 30 April while also enhancing the airport’s existing link to the capital of Norway with a twice-weekly service to Oslo from 22 June. Meanwhile, Volotea will double its route offering from Milan Bergamo, filling previously unserved destinations, the airline connects the Lombardy region to Oviedo, Nantes, and Lyon.

Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO says: “Milan Bergamo Airport is unquestioningly signalling that it is on the up. Fuelled by new routes and new airlines, the upsurge of our growth is further enhanced by the solid foundation of our thriving existing services. We continue to work hard to present a wide range of destinations to our customers and preliminary research shows there is a real demand for all our connections, setting the scene for a busy summer ahead.”

In addition to the numerous new routes being launched, Milan Bergamo is also experiencing growth on a number of existing successful routes, in particular: flydubai’s recently launched operation to Dubai will increase from five times weekly to daily from 18 April; Air Arabia will add three weekly flights on its Sharjah service, seeing the airline offer seven weekly flights from July; and easyJet has confirmed its Lisbon operation will be extended throughout the summer season.