Milan Bergamo expands with 12 new routes and one new airline in Winter 21/22

Milan Bergamo is offering numerous new routes this winter season, as well as welcoming further relaunches and frequency increases, to see more choice than ever from the Lombardy gateway. Launching 12 brand new routes – 10 of which are destinations introduced to Milan Bergamo’s route map for the first time – the Italian airport will also welcome another new airline next month as HiSky joins the roll call.

Taking the total to six new carriers this year, Milan Bergamo has confirmed Moldovan low-cost carrier (LCC), HiSky will be significantly enhancing the airport’s network in late December. Launching twice-weekly links to Baia Mare, Targu Mures and Chisinau, the LCC will offer nearly 14,000 seats during W21/22 to historic and economic hubs of Romania and Moldova.

Joining the list of new destinations, the first day of the winter season saw Eurowings introduce connectivity to the noteworthy areas of Düsseldorf and the industrial belt of the Ruhr, initially launching a four-times-weekly service which will increase to six-times weekly by February 2022. Meanwhile, Ryanair has added five new destinations from Milan Bergamo – Birmingham, Helsinki, Liverpool, Stockholm Arlanda and Toulouse – while resuming Düsseldorf Weeze and Kharkiv, the Irish carrier now serving 107 destinations from Lombardy.

With the addition of London Gatwick (three-times-weekly with easyJet), Paris Orly (three-times-weekly with Vueling), and Oslo (twice-weekly with Flyr from January 2022), Milan Bergamo’s connection to the world has been significantly enhanced.

Commenting on the new airline and destination announcements, Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO says: “The recovery of traffic and rebuilding our network is ongoing, and as we continue to emerge from the difficulties of the last 18 months, we’re very proud to welcome new airlines and routes. These additions to our network show our commitment to offer more choice while we have also developed our facilities to ensure we are not only ready for full recovery but also expansion. Our new airside terminal is now complete, with the addition of six boarding gates, baggage carousels and added retail offering.”

Cattaneo continued: “SACBO’s investment hasn’t stopped there. We are already carrying out further development landside. The refurbishment of the check-in area has begun and will shortly be followed by an extension with a brand-new security area. Notwithstanding a train link, larger northern apron and new northern taxiway all in the pipeline, Milan Bergamo’s investment in the future is clear for our passengers and partners alike.”