Milan Bergamo continues infrastructure projects to invest in the future

On 11 June, Milan Bergamo Airport handled 54,571 passengers in just one day, a record for the Italian gateway and a significant reason why SACBO, the airport’s managing company, continues to invest in the future of Milan Bergamo’s passengers and airline partners.

Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO explains: “We have been working continuously to ensure the airport’s infrastructure development allows us to handle the ever-growing number of passengers we are experiencing, ensuring we can remain the leading choice for those travelling to and from the Lombardy region.”

Continuing its development as a competitive, modern airport, Milan Bergamo has begun further expansion works with major investment in the northern apron and taxiway, a new terminal enlargement and the construction of a train station which will serve a direct rail connection to Milan Centrale Station. Dario Nanna, Commercial Aviation Specialist, SACBO comments: “As more and more people choose our airport as their primary gateway, we understand that we have to go above and beyond to cater for them.”

Expansion of the Northern Apron

The creation of a brand-new northern taxiway – Taxiway W – will see an increase of 35% in capacity to meet with traffic volume expectations and to optimise the utilisation of the recently expanded northern side of the airport, predominantly for cargo, logistics and maintenance purposes. Alongside the taxiway development which will incorporate two new junctions – BB and BA – will be the creation of three new aircraft stands designed to accommodate up to D-class specified aircraft. The opening of these stands will see the airport boast a total of 48 independent stands for C-class aircraft (31 on the south apron, plus 17 on the north).

Further improving the airfield’s operation, benefiting Milan Bergamo’s current and future airline partners, the apron works will see a reduction of runway occupation time and energy consumption. Integrating an innovative low-voltage power supply technology in the new infrastructure, the airport will see more than an 80% decrease in electricity consumption while the reduction of components will result in the simplification of maintenance procedures and necessity.

Terminal Expansion

The first phase of works has begun for Milan Bergamo’s terminal expansion, which is due for completion at the beginning of July 2024. Encompassing an overall 78,000 cubic metres of new construction, the initial development will include a check-in hall with the introduction of 22 new check-in desks and a baggage handling system extension.

The second phase, due to open in the summer of 2025, will comprise the 7,400m² extension of security, duty-free and boarding hall areas. With the arrival of up to 14 C3-type security x-ray stations with state-of-the-art technology, the gateway’s passengers will be relieved of the need to remove liquids and laptops from hand luggage. Adding two new non-Schengen gates and more than doubling the duty-free area will bolster the airport’s services guaranteeing a high level of passenger experience.

Train Station

Following the final approval last year for the new railway connection between downtown Milan and Milan Bergamo Airport, the construction of the tunnel which will link the airport’s arrivals hall to the new station has begun. The station will be equipped with four platforms, providing a sustainable and innovative service from the airport to the city centre. With final works set for completion by the start of 2026, the important service will be ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics which will see the Lombardy Region at the forefront.

Cattaneo concludes: “Throughout our progression and enhancement, particular attention has been, and will continue to be, given to the use of sustainable materials to reduce our environmental impact. SACBO’s investment in our airport is allowing us to further develop and place ourselves as one of the leading gateways in Milan, and indeed Italy.”