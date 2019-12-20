[Video] Too close for comfort or not ? Iberia Airbus A330 lands seconds after take-off Lufthansa Boeing 747 at Miami Airport, United States

On 17 December, a Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 (D-ABYT) was taking off runway 9 at Miami Airport, United States destination Frankfurt, Germany. Meanwhile, an Iberia Airbus A330 (EC-LXK) from Madrid, Spain was approaching the same runway for landing. 

Only a few seconds after the Boeing 747 took off, the Airbus A330 landed. A – much dramatized – video of the scene appeared on social media. Too close for comfort or not ?

2 COMMENTS

  1. A drama queen indeed, the spotter. At big airports land after is a common clearance, meaning an aircraft can land with the previous traffic still on the runway, providing sufficient stopping distance is available. A balked landing, in this case, would have created a problem as the landing Iberia would have caught up the departing Lufthansa.

