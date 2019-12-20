[Video] Too close for comfort or not ? Iberia Airbus A330 lands seconds after take-off Lufthansa Boeing 747 at Miami Airport, United States

On 17 December, a Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 (D-ABYT) was taking off runway 9 at Miami Airport, United States destination Frankfurt, Germany. Meanwhile, an Iberia Airbus A330 (EC-LXK) from Madrid, Spain was approaching the same runway for landing.

Only a few seconds after the Boeing 747 took off, the Airbus A330 landed. A – much dramatized – video of the scene appeared on social media. Too close for comfort or not ?

⁉️ Deux avions trop proches à #MiamiAirport 🔸Evénement survenu le 17 décembre après-midi

🔸Un A330 #Iberia se pose en piste 9 moins de 5 secondes après le décollage d'un B747 de #Lufthansa 📹 aviation_ftlauderdale on Intsagram via @NewsGuyGreg#airprox #MIA pic.twitter.com/C1WeT4Iamj — Aero Gazette ✈️ (@AeroGazette) December 19, 2019