Miami Airport reaches 26 mipassengers at mid-year point

Miami International Airport (MIA) has served nearly 26.2 million passengers in the first half of 2023, marking a 2.6% increase over its record-breaking year in 2022. This growth puts the airport on track to surpass 52 million travellers in 2023. The increase in passenger traffic is attributed to a 12% rise in international passengers, reaching 11.4 million, while domestic passengers decreased by 3.6% to 14.8 million.

MIA has been the fastest-growing U.S. airport serving more than 30 million passengers since 2019, and this trend is expected to continue with various service launches planned for the second half of 2023. American Airlines is set to operate its largest winter schedule ever at MIA starting in November, with over 380 peak-day flights serving 150 destinations. This will grow American Airlines’ seat capacity by 10% compared to the previous winter.

Low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic Airways will also relocate its South Florida flights to MIA in September, offering four weekly flights to London (Gatwick) and Oslo, two destinations not currently served by nonstop flights at MIA. Three months later, the airline will launch nonstop flights between Miami and Paris, as well as Miami and Berlin, creating new connectivity options for passengers.

Additionally, Alaska Airlines will launch daily service between Portland, Oregon, and MIA in November, expanding on the daily Seattle-Miami flights introduced in June 2022.

Overall, MIA’s impressive growth in passenger traffic and new service launches indicate its leading position in the aviation industry, contributing to the local tourism industry and the economy.