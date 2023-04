Air Transat flight TS948 operated by Airbus A330-200 registered C-GUBL had just arrived from Toronto and was taxiing to the gate when its wing clipped the wing of an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER registered A6-EGH parked at the gate next to it, airport officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The return flights of both aircraft to respectively Toronto and Dubai were cancelled due to the incurred damage.