Aeroméxico Boeing 737 collides on the ground with a Delta Boeing 757 at Mexico City

On Monday 17 April, an Aeroméxico Boeing 737 collided with a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 while on the ground at Mexico City International Airport, causing damage to both aircraft.

The Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 registered N694DL was waiting to take off on flight DL624 from Mexico City to New York JFK when it was badly hit by an Aeroméxico Boeing 737-800 registered XA-AMO.

The airport authority confirmed the crash, saying the incident happened between taxiways B and D when the wingtip of the Aeroméxico Boeing 737 collided with the horizontal stabilizer (which forms part of the tailfin) of the Delta Boeing 757.

Both aircraft are still at Mexico City Airport.

