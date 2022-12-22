Menorca Airport welcome 100 millionth passenger

Menorca Airport at Mahon (MAH) has received this morning the 100 millionth passenger, a figure never reached in its history.

To celebrate the event, the airport director, Santiago Martínez-Cava, along with representatives of the Vueling crew, received the lucky passenger after disembarking from her flight VY3714 from Barcelona (A320 reg. EC-MXG), which landed at approximately 11:00.

The passenger has been presented, by the airport, with a bouquet of flowers and some passes to the Vip room and with a return ticket for two people to any Vueling destination.

Menorca Airport registered 3,804,649 passengers from January to November.

December 22, 2022

Source: AENA