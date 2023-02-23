Melilla Airport allowed to operate larger planes

The State Aviation Safety Agency approves the change of category of the Melilla Airport so that it can operate larger planes

The new category also allows the operation of many corporate and general aviation models, which facilitates a greater variety of traffic

To conclude the process, the Aena infrastructure has made a series of documentary changes both in operating procedures and in the aeronautical publication

The State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA) has approved the change of category, from 2C to 3C, at Melilla Airport, which will allow aircraft to operate with longer take-off and landing runs.

Until now, Melilla Airport had a 2C code in its aerodrome certificate, based on the classification made by its facilities according to RD 862/2009 in 2013 and EU Regulation 139/2014 in 2017. This allowed operations of aircraft with the same or lower code letter and number as a whole, with the exception of three military aircraft contemplated in the internal procedure for the operation of aircraft with a higher code letter (A400M, C130 and C160).

The change in category means expanding the types of aircraft that can operate in the infrastructure because it has a certified runway of between 1,200 metres and 1,800 metres. Within this category, there are models such as the CRJ 200, Airbus 318, Airbus 319, BAe 146 or Embraer 170, among others.

In addition to larger aircraft, the new category allows the operation of many corporate and general aviation models, offering the possibility of having a greater variety of traffic.

To complete the process of changing the aerodrome code to 3C, Melilla Airport has had to edit a large part of the procedures in the ‘Airport Manual’ and make changes to the ‘Aeronautical Information Publication’ (AIP), essential for air navigation and airport operations, since it contains all the information that companies need to fly to the airport, either permanently or due to long-term temporary changes.

In addition to these documentary modifications, the code change to 3C is associated with a series of works on the airport’s airfield to be carried out in the coming years, which do not prevent the operation of these aircraft while they are being designed and carried out.

Among the actions to be implemented, the additional horizontal signaling on runway 15-33 and the change of the level strip of the runway from 80 to 150 metres wide stand out, which includes levelling and action on strip manholes and earth movement with change leveling and slopes in the runway strip.

February 23, 2023