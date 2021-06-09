Marseille Provence airport is reorganising its terminals for the summer

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the airport has focused all of its operations on T1 Hall B since March 18, 2020. Due to the gradual resumption of traffic, the airport informs you of:
- The reopening of T2 on June 9
- The reopening of T1 Hall A on June 10
- Half of the T1 Hall B will remain open (T1 Hall B check-in area 2 closed)
Passengers can find information on the airport website to find out their departure or arrival terminal:
- The d day, on the home page: departure or arrival https://www.marseille.aeroport.fr/
- The days before, in the section: flights and destinations, timetable guide https://www.marseille.aeroport.fr/vols-et-destinations/vols/guide-horaires
AMP teams make every effort to welcome passengers in the best possible sanitary conditions.