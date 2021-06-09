Marseille Provence airport is reorganising its terminals for the summer

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the airport has focused all of its operations on T1 Hall B since March 18, 2020. Due to the gradual resumption of traffic, the airport informs you of:

  • The reopening of T2 on June 9
  • The reopening of T1 Hall A on June 10
  • Half of the T1 Hall B will remain open (T1 Hall B check-in area 2 closed)

Passengers can find information on the airport website to find out their departure or arrival terminal:

AMP teams make every effort to welcome passengers in the best possible sanitary conditions.

Aéroport Marseille Provence, le 08/06/2021

