Marseille Provence airport is reorganising its terminals for the summer

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the airport has focused all of its operations on T1 Hall B since March 18, 2020. Due to the gradual resumption of traffic, the airport informs you of:

The reopening of T2 on June 9

The reopening of T1 Hall A on June 10

Half of the T1 Hall B will remain open (T1 Hall B check-in area 2 closed)

Passengers can find information on the airport website to find out their departure or arrival terminal:

The d day, on the home page: departure or arrival https://www.marseille.aeroport.fr/

The days before, in the section: flights and destinations, timetable guide https://www.marseille.aeroport.fr/vols-et-destinations/vols/guide-horaires

AMP teams make every effort to welcome passengers in the best possible sanitary conditions.

Aéroport Marseille Provence, le 08/06/2021