Boarding bridge catches fire at the airport of São Luis, Brazil

On 26 September, the boarding bridge of gate 1 caught fire at the airport of São Luis, Brazil. Fire fighter services rushed to the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Nobody got injured in the blaze.

Authorities will now investigate what caused the fire. The airport was forced to suspend air traffic for about 8 minutes. Following footage appeared on social media:

Boarding bridge catches fire at Marechal Cunha Machado Airport in Brazil. No injuries reported. https://t.co/Eolj2vh8nR pic.twitter.com/vxy0cn400l — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) September 27, 2020