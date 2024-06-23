Traffic resumes at Manchester Airport after power outage

Manchester Airport, in the north of England, announced on Sunday morning that it was experiencing severe disruption, with many flights cancelled after a power outage.

Traffic began to resume on Sunday afternoon at Manchester Airport in northern England, after numerous flight cancellations earlier in the day following a power outage. “After the power outage which disrupted Terminals 1 and 2 earlier today, we are in the process of resuming our activities,” the airport announced in a press release on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester Airport, which is the UK’s third largest in terms of passenger numbers, had to cancel all flights from both terminals as the outage affected “important systems”, including boarding pass processing. and baggage control.

The operator, however, asked passengers to check with their airline before going to the airport. He indicated that he was working “in close collaboration” with the airlines “to reschedule canceled flights in the coming days”.

Flights scheduled for Monday should not be affected.

Departures were very disrupted from very early Sunday morning, with passengers describing “chaos” on social networks. Photos of long queues and numerous abandoned bags were published on X.

The outage also affected aircraft arrivals. Flights had to be diverted to other airports, such as London and Birmingham.

Airport director Chris Woodroofe explained in a video posted on social media that the situation should “recover during the afternoon and evening” and that activities would return “to normal tomorrow” on Monday. .