More airlines (including Brussels Airlines) flying from Manchester Airport’s brand new terminal 2

Five more airlines are to begin flying from Manchester Airport’s glitzy, revamped Terminal 2 opened to passengers for the first time on Wednesday.

Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Brussels Airlines, airBaltic and Ethiopian Airlines will begin flying from there this week.

Terminal 2 is the flagship development in the huge refurbishment of the airport. Its opening was delayed twice by the pandemic. It finally opened with flights by TUI Airways, Jet2 on Wednesday and Singapore Airlines on Saturday.

Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Brussels Airlines first flights will depart tomorrow (Tuesday, July 20), followed by airBaltic on Wednesday and Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday.

