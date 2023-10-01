Jet2 back at Vienna Airport with flights from Manchester and Birmingham

Jet2.com, the UK’s third-largest airline, has resumed operations at Vienna Airport. Starting from September 29, 2023, Jet2.com will operate two weekly flights connecting Vienna to Manchester, with flights scheduled every Monday and Friday. In addition, starting from November 10, 2023, Jet2.com will add two weekly flights from Vienna to Birmingham, also on Mondays and Fridays. These routes will be seasonal, with Birmingham flights running until April 29, 2024, and Manchester flights until May 20, 2024.

Vienna Airport’s CEO, Julian Jäger, expressed excitement about the return of Jet2.com, stating that the new routes to Manchester and Birmingham would enhance connectivity and attract tourists interested in experiencing Christmas in Vienna.

Jet2.com will operate the Vienna to Manchester route using Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with a flight time of around two and a half hours. Manchester is known for its industrial heritage, museums, and prominent soccer stadiums, including the Etihad Stadium and Old Trafford.

Jet2.com is known for its exceptional customer service and is the third-largest airline in the UK. It serves more than 65 destinations across Europe from ten British airports, with plans to expand to Liverpool John Lennon Airport in March 2024. The airline has a fleet of modern aircraft, including Boeing 737-800NG and Airbus A321/A320 neo aircraft.